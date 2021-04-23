Caitlyn Jenner makes shocking announcement - fans react

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she is running for governor of California.

The Olympian and former reality TV star took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.

"For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people," the 71-year-old said.

"This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state."

She called herself a "compassionate disruptor," and said that "taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right."

Caitlyn added: "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

However, the news did not create widespread support with many calling on her to instead "be a voice for trans lives".

"That’s where you’re needed. Don’t waste your time and money! Use you voice in support of the LGBTQ," pleaded one fan.

"If you want to be a Public Servant, try running for city council, school board, or mayor or something first," shared another.

Current California governor Newsom is facing a recall.

If he is recalled, Californians will be asked to cast two votes: whether to remove him from office, and to choose a replacement from a list of candidates.

Caitlyn famously supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election but withdrew support in 2018 when he attacked the transgender community.

Voting records show that she did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election.

A recall remains uncertain; organizers who have called for the governor's removal claim they have more than 1.5 million signatures needed to trigger the election.

But no action has been taken, and polls suggest more than half of the state supports the governor.

