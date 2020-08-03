Kate Garraway was happy to see a friendly face on Monday's Good Morning Britain as she was reunited with her I'm A Celebrity campmate Caitlyn Jenner - albeit virtually!

After giving fans an update on her husband Derek Draper's health battle, Caitlyn was quick to offer her words of sympathy. "It's so good to hear your voice again," she said. "Best of luck to your family."

Asked about her concerns over the pandemic, Caitlyn explained: "I haven't had fears for myself, the mask thing drove my crazy for the longest time. I now wear it at a public place."

She added: "It's difficult for everybody. You want to do the best, you certainly don't want to transmit the disease. "I've done the test a couple of times but have always tested negative because of a thing I've had to do. It's now a different world."

"Not knowing is the hardest thing," explained Kate. "Like we've been with Derek. You met Derek as well. We still don't know what the situation is for him in the future. It's difficult. I would say to anyone, 'you don't want to get this'. You don't know how it's going to affect you."

After a throwback image of Kate and Derek from the I'm A Celebrity photocall appeared on screen, Kate added: "Not sure if you can see it but that was taken on the way to the afterparty after the last day of the jungle."

Over the past few months, the GMB host has been left worried as her partner Derek remains unresponsive. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

Just hours prior to the interview with Caitlyn, Kate shared a throwback selfie with her former campmate – and said: "My first breakfast on leaving the #jungle with @caitlynjenner - back then she joked when she next came on @gmb I would be the only interviewer she's ever showered with!

"She's on @gmb live tomorrow and we can't even be in the same room let alone shower together! Can't wait to catch up with her though and find out what's going on in her world & hear her take on her son in law #kanyewest. Plus of course all the day's news and an update on Derek. Join me and @benshephardofficial tomorrow at 6am on @itv."