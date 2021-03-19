A Kardashian-Jenner was just revealed in The Masked Singer – find out who The star was hiding behind the Phoenix

One member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been keeping a secret – and it's none other than Caitlyn Jenner.

The author and TV personality has been taking part in The Masked Singer in the US and was finally revealed on Thursday night.

The Olympic medallist has been competing dressed as a Phoenix with incredible red wings included.

Of her decision to take part in the hit FOX show, Caitlyn admitted: "I'm not a singer, I'm not a dancer, this is not my field. They asked me to do it, I thought 'I love challenges, why not? Go do it, see how you do!'"

"JLo, it's tougher than it looks!" she then joked.

Following her exit, Caitlyn admitted she was feeling "sad" but revealed it had been "fun".

"It was a lot of stress, but I did have fun doing it. Was it easy? Absolutely no. It was a lot of work from picking what songs to do, to getting the lyrics down..."

Of her kids' reaction, including that of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the 71-year-old said: "They've always known dad is a little crazy. Life's short, you've got to enjoy it!"

Caitlyn pictured with daughter Kylie

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she later admitted she had told them and son Brandon that she would be doing the show.

"The only other two I told, because my family are professionals at keeping secrets, were Kendall and Kylie. I told both of them because we're really close. And I said, 'You can't believe it, girls, this is what I'm doing.'... They both said the exact same thing: "Why are you doing that?!"

