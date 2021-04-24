Tracee Ellis Ross has some of the best fashion choices we've come across, and the Black-ish star impressed fans once again with her latest eye-catching accessory.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross sparks hilarious reaction with 'tipsy' bathroom photos

While sat in her car, the star turned her head to give fans the best view of her extravagant earring that stretched from her lobe down to her shoulder.

The beautiful gold piece of jewellery had a unique design, with a loop at the bottom and an emerald centered in the middle with gold wrapped around it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross wows with incredibly toned legs

The star also showed off her beautifully braided hair which extended down to her shoulders. Tracee paired her statement earring with a simple black blazer over a grey top.

The actress was very impressed with her look, as she enthused: "Look at my earring, y'all….and yes I braided my hair by myself."

Tracee won rave reviews from her fans, as one wrote: "Y'all, why this lady so gorgeous! Can't stop staring."

Another added: "Serving face and earrings," and a third said: "Someone get me these earrings nowwwww."

Fans were very impressed with the star's earring

Even The Talk's Elaine Welteroth was a fan, although she was more obsessed with the star's complexion. "It's the skin for me," she admired.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross sparks fan frenzy in bubble bath - but something is missing!

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with rare family photos to mark special occasion

Although it's usually Tracee's fashion that fans see on her Instagram feed, she recently shared a heartwarming video where she reunited with her father.

The Girlfriends star hadn't embraced her dad since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, so she documented the entire encounter.

The video began with Tracee waiting outside an apartment block in New York City and from behind the camera, you heard her say, "Is that my father? Oh boy, oh boy," as her dad coyly waved to her as he made his way out.

The star is a fashion queen

It then jumped to her dad standing on the street with Tracee saying in the background, "You've just got to get used to me?" as Robert replied: "I have to get used to you, I haven't seen you in so long! My god, you don't change."

The video then showed father and daughter holding hands as they enjoyed a walk before it skipped to a photo montage of the pair laughing as they snapped photos in Central Park.

Captioning the happy reunion, Tracee wrote: "Finally got to see my dad @bobellis333. Oh what a hug that was. We went for a wonderful walk in Central Park together and talked and talked and talked. Vaccinated and outside but we still stayed masked up."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.