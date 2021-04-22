Tracee Ellis Ross enjoys emotional reunion with her father – fans react The Black-ish star shared the reunion on Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross shared the heartwarming moment she reunited with her father this week – and it left many of her fans emotional.

The Black-ish star hasn't embraced her dad, Robert Ellis Silberstein, since the coronavirus pandemic began, so she made sure to document every moment of it in an emotional video on Instagram.

The video begins with Tracee waiting outside an apartment block in New York City and from behind the camera, you can hear her say, "Is that my father? Oh boy, oh boy," as her dad coyly waves to her as he makes his way out.

It then jumps to her dad standing on the street with Tracee saying in the background, "You've just got to get used to me?" with Robert replying: "I have to get used to you, I haven't seen you in so long! My god, you don't change."

The video then shows father and daughter holding hands as they enjoy a walk before it skips to a photo montage of the pair laughing as they snap photos in Central Park.

Captioning the happy reunion, Tracee wrote: "Finally got to see my dad @bobellis333. Oh what a hug that was. We went for a wonderful walk in Central Park together and talked and talked and talked. Vaccinated and outside but we still stayed masked up."

Tracee and her dad Robert went for a stroll in Central Park

Her fans were quick to respond to the video, with one admitting: "This brought tears of such joy to my eyes."

A second said: "OMG Tracee, my heartstrings! Enjoy!" A third added: "I'm literally crying for you," and a fourth said: "This is hella emotional!"

This isn’t the first time Tracee has spoken fondly of her dad on social media. Earlier this year, the actress celebrated his birthday on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 50th Anniversary of your 25th Birthday Dad.

"I know you didn’t want me to tell everyone that but you are the most vibrant and joyful human I know and I love being your daughter. I love you soooo much and I can’t wait to hug you and laugh with you in person as soon as it’s safe [heart emoji] @bobellis333."

