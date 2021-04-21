Tracee Ellis Ross just wore THE sandal of summer - and we found the best lookalike for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

No matter the season, Tracee Ellis Ross always brings on the fashion, even when she’s just giving us a glimpse of her latest find.

Case in point: The Blackish star’s gorgeous new sandals, which she showed off in her Insta Story Monday. Tracee put the kicks on display in a photo, revealing a dreamy pair of JW Anderson brown slides topped with a gold chain link.

We're obsessed with Tracee's JW Anderson slides

A flash of Tracee’s cuffed light denim jeans could also be seen in the snap, as well as the black socks she wore with the kicks.

The leather slides are one of the brand’s new designs for summer and are also available in white and black. We fell in love with the kicks instantly and tracked them down on JW Anderson.

The sleek sandals have a price tag of $595, so we also found the best dupe for less - a Steve Madden chainlink slide for only $69 at Macy’s that comes in black, white, snakeskin, and a summer-perfect raffia.

JW Anderson Chain Loafer Slides, $595, JW Anderson

Delay Mega-Chain Slide Sandals, $69, Macy’s

Delay Mega-Chain Slide Sandals, $69, Macy’s

We love a good heel, but we can’t get enough of flat sandals for spring and summer that have a stylish edge - and these are it.

Tracee also made a case in February for ditching heels for trainers this summer when she rocked the elevated plaid look of our dreams while on the set of Blackish.

The Girlfriends alum was the quintessential mix of fashionista and casual chic when she popped up in an Instagram video wearing a white and red plaid Rosie Assoulin peplum top and skirt with matching red and white Nike trainers - an unexpected shoe pairing that worked so well.

Tracee completed the look with gold hoops and wore hair slicked back in a bun with a pop of red on her lips.

“Um, you’re wrapped. Are you going to take your costume off?”, the person filming the video asked the actress as she walked back and forth in her trailer.

“Yeah, I’m just going to walk around in it for a little longer," Tracee replied. "It’s exceptional. Sometimes you don’t want to take your clothes off when they’re this cute. You just want to keep wearing them. Like maybe I should wear them home maybe I shouldn’t. Come on! It’s the cutest look!”

“Sorry @blackishabc wardrobe, this is coming home with me!,” Tracee captioned the post. Totally understandable.

Whether she's on set or showing off her latest look for fun on Instagram, we can always count on Tracee to brings on the style inspo.

