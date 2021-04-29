Sam Champion causes a stir with risqué gardening photo The GMA star has an impressive rooftop garden

Good Morning America’s Sam Champion had fans convinced he was indulging in some naked gardening when he shared a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram on Thursday.

The TV host, 59, put on a cheeky display with a shirtless snapshot amongst his rooftop greenery and it caused quite the stir.

In the photo, Sam was peeking out from behind a bush and was shirtless. His bottom half was hidden behind the foliage and his social media followers were adamant he was pruning in his birthday suit.

He captioned the photo: "Picking aphids off the #englishroses between showers… early blooms looking amazing after yesterday’s sunshine! Even the strawberries are flowering."

While his plants were pretty spectacular it was his risqué appearance which got fans talking.

"I love it when you do naked gardening," wrote one, which sparked a response from Sam who clarified: "I have pants on." But that ruined their vision and one of his followers clapped back: "Well that's disappointing," prompting another comment from Sam, as he quipped: "Roses are thorny."

Sam has an amazing rooftop garden in NY

The star works hard to stay in shape and showed off the muscly results of his impressive workouts.

He recently turned heads with a shirtless exercise session in Miami where he was vacationing with his husband, Rubem Robierb.

In the snapshots, he was lifting weights on the balcony of his plush accommodation.

Sam married Rubem in 2012

"Vacation week is 'back to training'," he wrote, before adding, "ab torture by @trainermr to 'lose the belly'".

Sam and Rubem married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in their Manhattan apartment. They then had a larger wedding in Miami on New Year's Eve.

At the time Sam told People: "I'm looking forward to spending every day of the rest of my life with a guy who just makes me a better person to be around him."

