Sam Champion celebrates major milestone with his husband

Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb are keen fitness fanatics, and on Thursday the couple celebrated a huge milestone in Central Park.

As the seasons turned, the couple were able to go on their first bike ride of spring.

The weatherman celebrated the milestone with a series of snaps on Instagram, which showed some beautiful daffodils and the couple wearing masks as they took a small break from the cycling.

For the caption, he wrote: "1st bike ride of #spring #nyc ..pumped some air in the tires and Hello #centralpark!

"Oh how I missed this! Maybe this mask thing will help with allergies .. let's hope summer bodies can still be made in spring," he joked.

The presenter was looking athletic as he wore a black T-shirt with matching sweatpants and a Puma cap.

His husband opted for a grey T-shirt, before swapping for a black jumper. He also styled out a backwards cap.

The couple celebrated their first cycling trip of spring

The star got a lot of praise for the post, and his GMA co-star, Amy Robach, wrote: "Looking good you two."

Another fan added: "Hope you had a great ride. The masks help with some of the allergies here in Georgia."

And a different commenter posted: "Lookin' good Sam! Enjoy the fresh air! Hoping to see you on #GMA more."

Many fans complimented the couple

Many other fans called the couple "handsome" and wished them a pleasant cycling trip.

Sam and his husband live in a swanky New York City apartment, and they recently delighted fans after sharing a glimpse at their impressive rooftop garden.

The spacious environment features a sitting area and plenty of flower arrangements and potted plants – which is where the weather presenter has getting his hands dirty.

Many fans rushed to praise his garden ability. "It's looking amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "This is an amazing garden, I want these talents!"A third added: "You need a garden in the country Sam!"

The weatherman initially left GMA shortly after the show shot to number one in 2012, but delighted fans when he returned to the ABC daytime show in 2019.

