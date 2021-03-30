GMA's Sam Champion reveals incredible health update alongside positive message

Sam Champion had a positive start to the week – and the Good Morning America star wanted to share his news with his followers on social media.

On Tuesday, the popular weatherman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting in the doctor's chair in New York as he got the coronavirus jab.

In the caption, he wrote: "C’mon antibodies do ur thing .. daddy wants to hug Mom, see friends, travel, travel and oddly get in the middle of a crowded dance floor."

VIDEO: GMA's Sam Champion endures snowy walk to work

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So happy for you Sam," while another wrote: "Yes! I know the feeling! Can't wait too." A third added: "Such great news."

In the picture, Sam was dressed in a grey T-shirt and cap and had a black face mask on, but was clearly smiling behind it.

The weatherman is the latest celebrity to share a photo of themselves getting the jab on social media.

GMA's Sam Champion was the latest star to get the covid jab

Other famous faces who have documented it have included Christie Brinkley and The Talk's Amanda Kloots.

The star lives in New York with his husband Rubem Robierb, who works as an artist. The couple share a gorgeous apartment in the city, complete with a rooftop garden, which often features on Sam's Instagram account.

Most recently, the 59-year-old posted pictures of himself getting his hands dirty while doing some gardening.

The outside space boasts flower arrangements, potted plants and a separate seating area.

The GMA star inside his incredible rooftop garden in NY

The apartment is close to the ABC studios, making it an easy commute for Sam while working on Good Morning America.

It's been an exciting start to the year for Sam, who celebrated some exciting news with Rubem at the start of the year when the talented artist became an American citizen.

Sam shared a heartfelt tribute to his other half on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of the pair of them celebrating with a tasty looking red, white and blue dessert, which was decorated with American flags.

