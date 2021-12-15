Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she jokes about negative aspect of living situation The Good Morning America host splits her time between Manhattan and Connecticut

Robin Roberts is used to splitting her time between two different homes and often shares glimpses inside her beautiful country house in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with partner Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America star also has a beautiful apartment in New York, where she stays during the week so that she can easily commute to the ABC studios to co-host the morning news show.

And while it is an idyllic place, the TV star made a memorable comment about her apartment on GMA earlier in the year – and it caused quite the stir!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts declares love for Amber Laign in footage inside home

The 61-year-old revealed the downside to living in her house, telling her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

Robin Roberts caused a stir after a hilarious remark about the negative aspect of her living situation in NY

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

Robin has a gorgeous apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, as well as a spacious property in Connecticut.

The GMA star splits her time between NY and Connecticut - where she lives with partner Amber Laign

The star's country home boasts lots of beautiful features, including a wood-panelled kitchen and spacious garden, complete with a swimming pool and large seating area.

There is also a conservatory and cosy looking living room, complete with personalised cushions featuring Robin and Amber's photos.

The author spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement. Robin returned to New York last September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

