Sam Champion turns heads with shirtless workout photos The Good Morning America star was on vacation with his husband

Good Morning America's Sam Champion was able to get away for a sun-drenched vacation recently but it was a case of work hard, play hard for the star.

The TV presenter, 59, hit up Miami with his husband Rubem Robierb, 44, and made sure to make time for their workouts while they were there.

Sam took to his Instagram Stories with snapshots of his grueling regime, which took place on his balcony.

In the images, he was shirtless and lifting weights, as well as being put through his paces during an ab workout.

"Vacation week is 'back to training'," he wrote, before adding, "ab torture by @trainermr to 'lose the belly'".

Sam put his back into a hardcore workout on vacation

Despite insisting he needed to shape up, Sam looked fabulous in swim shorts with a sun-tan. The blue skies and turquoise waters behind him looked inviting and he was able to enjoy the scenery once his workout was done.

He later uploaded some beach snaps and said he was delighted to be able to go on vacation after having his double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine - that's not to say he wasn't still being careful though.

Sam and his husband were thrilled to go on vacation

Sam assured his fans when he wrote: "Beach time ..and a normal sleep schedule. We have been waiting for 2weeks after the 2nd vaccine to get away.

"Still wearing masks near people and dining outside.. but this feels like a great escape."

Sam didn't let a vacation get in the way of his workouts

Sam and Rubem married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in their Manhattan apartment. They then had a larger wedding in Miami on New Year's Eve.

At the time Sam told People: "I'm looking forward to spending every day of the rest of my life with a guy who just makes me a better person to be around him."

