GMA's Sam Champion's NY rooftop garden is making us green with envy The GMA weatherman has the most incredible garden overlooking New York City

Sam Champion lives an idyllic life away from the spotlight in a beautiful apartment in New York City.

The Good Morning America weatherman delighted fans this week after sharing a glimpse inside his rooftop garden – and it's more than impressive!

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a photo of himself getting his hands dirty while doing some gardening on his rooftop.

The spacious area features a seating area, flower arrangements and potted plants, and is incredibly spacious too – making it the perfect place to relax after work.

Sam's most recent picture of his rooftop garden sparked reaction from his fans, who were impressed with his gardening talents.

GMA's Sam Champion has the most amazing rooftop garden

"It's looking amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "This is an amazing garden, I want these talents!" A third added: "You need a garden in the country Sam!"

The 59-year-old lives in Manhattan with his husband Rubem Robierb, who works as an artist.

At the end of January, Sam and Rubem celebrated some exciting news after the talented artist became an American citizen.

The GMA star has a beautiful view of NYC

Sam shared a heartfelt tribute to his other half on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of the pair celebrating with a tasty-looking red, white and blue dessert, which was decorated with American flags.

He wrote: "Congratulations! A new American Citizen! Seeing this country through your eyes.. a place full of hopes, dreams, opportunity and hard work... reminds me of the pride my father had while serving and protecting this great country!

"Our ideals of freedom and equality are indeed special, unique and priceless. I now have an even stronger appreciation for this moment, and your work to achieve it."

Sam's GMA co-star Lara Spencer was one of the first to congratulate the couple, writing: "Congrats to R! Love you both v much," while fans sent their well wishes too.

The weatherman initially left GMA shortly after the show shot to number one in 2012, but delighted fans when he returned to the ABC daytime show in 2019.

