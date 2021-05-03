Gwen Stefani sparks huge reaction with unrecognizable photo Fans are going crazy over it for a big reason.

Gwen Stefani made fans get totally nostalgic when she shared a throwback photo of herself sticking out her tongue in an outfit that screamed ‘90s Gwen.

In the throwback photo the Hollaback singer uploaded on Instagram, she could be seen rocking an Adidas tracksuit with striped detailing along the sides of each arm as she toted a travel case with a No Doubt sticker on it that read “Ruder than you”.

Fans went wild over Gwen's '90s throwback photo

Gwen was also rocking her then-signature thin eyebrows and a bold red lip and wore rollers in part of her platinum blonde hair with the rest of her locks wrapped in a colorful scarf.

“When u wake up and it’s already May”, the singer captioned the shot. It does actually feel very weird that half of the year is almost gone, which fans quickly agreed with.

“Time is flyinnnng”, one fan responded in the comments. “Happy May! This year is flying by so quick”.

Still, the year passing quickly aside, fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing: how much they love seeing ‘90s Gwen.

Gwen still looks incredible decades later

“I miss this Gwen”, one fan wrote. “This is the Gwen that I love”, another commented, as more shared some of their favorite 90’s Gwen and No Doubt memories.

Speaking of No Doubt, Gwen recently celebrated an incredible milestone last month, as the group’s hit song Don't Speak celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The song, which centered around her breakup with bandmate Tony Kanal, was number one for 16 consecutive weeks, a record at the time, and was the most widely played song on radio stations in 1996.

Gwen's fans couldn't believe it had been 25 years since No Doubt released Don't Speak

To mark the special event, Gwen uploaded a post of herself rocking out on stage from the song's music video. She also shared a clip from an interview, where she wore a button-up dress, with her hair parted to the side.

"25 years and 815 million views on youtube later. Thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years. Happy anniversary #dontspeak #skaforever #myhomies, #nodoubt gx,” she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't believe that the song was already celebrating such a milestone, with one calling it "unbelievable" and another hailing the hit as "the best song of the 90s".

Gwen celebrated the release of her new Slow Clap song in a fringed look

It’s amazing to see the singer still looking incredible and making hits decades later.

Gwen recently released a new song featuring rapper Saweetie called Slow Clap, which she’s been promoting on her feed. In her latest post for it, Gwen twirls around in a fringed pink jacket, pants, and slouched boots.

“Your guardian angel reporting for duty #slowclap” she captioned the Boomerang.

