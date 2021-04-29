Gwen Stefani's son is identical to dad Gavin Rossdale in amazing new photo Gwen and Gavin share three boys together

Gwen Stefani's youngest son is the absolute double of his dad, Gavin Rossdale!

The former couple share three boys together – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo – and on Wednesday, British singer Gavin posted an incredible side-by-side photo showing the similarities between father and son.

The black and white post shows Gavin on stage and holding his guitar while pushing her hair back away from his face. Little Apollo is pulling the same pose in his snapshot – and the resemblance is extraordinary!

"DNA," Gavin, 55, simply captioned his post, along with a black love heart. Fans were quick to react. "Like father like son!" one wrote, with a second adding: "Love THIS!! Mini Gavin!!!" A third remarked, "He looks exactly like you!"

Gavin's youngest son Apollo is his double

Gavin and Gwen were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The Bush frontman is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

In a 2017 interview with the Sun, Gavin made very rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone". "For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

The British singer pictured with his four children

Gavin further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

He also revealed that his sons wanted him to find love again. "They want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text," he said.

"I think Kingston is going to be in the CID [Britain's Criminal Investigation Department] when he grows up. They obviously see a complete set-up with their other home [which Gwen now shares with Blake Shelton], and it's really busy [with] all the family."

