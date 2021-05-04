Salma Hayek shared a rare picture from her family photo album on Monday as she celebrated her brother's birthday with fans.

The actress took to Instagram with a candid picture of her younger sibling Sami, showing him posing with his three dogs during a walk in the woods.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best brother on earth and many other planets. Feliz cumpleaños al mejor hermano sobre la tierra, y muchos otros planetas. Te adoro mi Sami."

Salma's 17.8 million followers were quick to react to the post with a huge number sharing their own birthday messages for Sami.

Sami – who has his own furniture design studio - is Salma's only sibling and they share a very close bond.

Salma shared a rare photo of brother Sami in celebration of his birthday

In 2014, he was involved in a serious accident when the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck. Tragically, his passenger sustained major blunt force trauma and passed away at the scene. Sami was left with several broken ribs and a cut to the head, and was treated at a hospital in LA.

Sami is married to jewellery designer Daniela Villegas and together they share at least one child, son Balthazar, who was born in 2019.

Salma shares daughter Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma, meanwhile, is a mother to 13-year-old daughter Valentina, with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The couple have been married since Valentine's Day 2009.

Salma, 54, recently spoke about her daughter and how she had coped with being kept at home during the pandemic.

The couple have been happily married since February 2009

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma clearly has a close relationship with her daughter, who she had when she was 41. Of becoming a mum later in life, she has said it made her a better parent.

