Salma Hayek has seriously impressed her fans with her latest photo. The star looked unreal while posing in a floral dress – but followers were also talking about an unexpected guest.

The Frida star is a huge animal lover and at one point had over 30 pets that she had lovingly rescued, including cats, dogs and even alpacas.

And in her shoot for People's Beautiful issue, the star was joined by one of her many animals, a sweet owl called Kering.

The star wrote: "So excited to be part of @PEOPLE most beautiful issue with my #owl Kering who completely upstaged me."

In a video accompanying the shoot, Salma explained the sweet story of how she got Kering. "I love owls, and they were advertising some owls for recusing, I think about two years ago," she said.

With a small laugh, the actress explained that she gave the owl to her husband as a Valentine's present, naming the bird after his company, which uses an owl as its logo.

Speaking more about her cute pet, Salma explained how the owl would sometimes rub against her or nestle in her hair.

Salma was joined for her shoot by an unexpected guest

"And she likes it, like just to go in my neck, inside my hair or on my head or just on my shoulder, my arms," the Puss in Boots actress said.

"Sometimes when she's really close to me, I can feel her rubbing against me, which is really nice and I feel so blessed."

She concluded: "And it's mesmerising, and just watching her fly. Yeah, she's super cool."

Fans were obsessed with Salma's post, as one wrote: "This is insanely beautiful," while another added: "Queen of Owls."

The star gave the bird to her husband as a Valentine's gift

And a third refuted Salma's claim that Kering upstaged her, as they said: "That owl is INVISIBLE next to you."

Salma's latest selfie turned heads as she showed off a series of tattoos running up her arm.

But she quickly revealed that they weren't permanent, and were actually part of a new role as she's set to reprise her role as Sonia Kincaid in The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife.

She wrote: "Get ready Sonia is back! So excited that The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is coming out in theaters on June 16th. We don’t have to wait 'til August anymore!"

Her fans went wild, asking if there was a trailer and writing: "I'm so excited. Can't wait to see you kicking butts," and telling her how in shape she looks.

