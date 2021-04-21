Salma Hayek's iconic hairstyle looks totally different in must-see throwback photo The Frida actress was reminiscing about times before the pandemic

Salma Hayek has an impressive library of photos from the red carpet and glamorous events, which she often shares with her fans on social media.

And most recently, the Frida actress took to Instagram to post a stunning throwback photo of herself posing backstage at a showbiz event – and her hair was noticeably different.

The Hollywood star often styles her hair in natural waves, but for the event, Salma's tresses had flicky layers, which framed her face beautifully, and were complemented by a middle parting.

As always, Salma looked stylish too, dressed in an off-white off-the-shoulder gown, which was emblazoned with intricate silver beads.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's look in the comments of the post, with one writing: "You look beautiful," while another wrote: "This is so stunning." A third added: "You look so nice!"

Salma Hayek looked stunning in a figure-flattering gown and flicky layers

While red carpets have been off-limits during the pandemic, things are starting to slowly return to a new normal, and Salma was one of the many stars to attend the socially-distant Golden Globes at the beginning of March.

The actress - who had been staying in London for the majority of the pandemic – flew her family out with her to LA, and spent several weeks there.

Salma is married to husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and they share teenage daughter Valentina, 13.

The Hollywood star has been staying in LA for the past few weeks

It's been a busy time for Salma, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard – a much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Salma reprises her role as Sonia, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

The film hits cinemas in the US from 16 June, and Salma recently shared a preview trailer on Instagram, alongside the message: "Here's a little taster of what's coming at you June 16 only in theaters. Don't mess with Sonia."

Salma is getting ready for the release of her latest movie

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick, too. "Never let anyone tell you you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

