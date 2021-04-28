Salma Hayek stuns with natural hair in celebratory video with Anthony Hopkins We love a natural queen

Salma Hayek has paid tribute to the "king" Anthony Hopkins with a brilliant new video.

Rocking her natural curly hair, the Mexican actress took to Instagram to share a fun video of the pair dancing together after his Oscars win.

"Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father," she captioned the video, which showed Anthony performing a hula dance before Salma joined him and the pair began hugging.

WATCH: Salma and Anthony dance together

"Thank you queen for the love and laughter," commented the 83-year-old, adding: "A memorable, beautiful day."

Salma is currently in Wales with Anthony - who on Sunday became the oldest Oscar winner in history.

Anthony won the best actor statue for his performance alongside Olivia Colman in The Father - but it came as a big surprise to many, who thought it was Chadwick Boseman's to lose.

Salma shared the sweet video on Instagram

In fact, even Anthony didn't expect to win, and he did not make an appearance at the ceremony, nor travel to London for a virtual acceptance.

Chadwick, who tragically died at the age of 43 in August 2020, was the favourite to win the statue for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

He had swept the awards season in the weeks prior, but in what was the biggest awards's season snub, the award went to Anthony.

Chadwick was expected to win posthumously for his performance

Following his win, Anthony paid a touching tribute to Chadwick in a short acceptance video filmed on Monday.

Stood outside in the beautiful Welsh countryside, he said: "Good morning. Here I am in my homeland of Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't.

"I'm very grateful to the Academy and thank you."

Anthony won for his work in The Father

He concluded: "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early and again thank you all very much.

"I really did not expect this. So, I feel very privileged and honoured … thank you."

