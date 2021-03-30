Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned The Frida actress sported a very different look

Salma Hayek turned heads on Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself with tattoos running up her arm.

The Frida actress posted the selfie on Instagram and immediately got fans talking.

Salma was wearing a tight, white vest and black trousers with her hair piled up in a messy updo.

WATCH: Salma Hayek looks unrecognisable for new movie role in Bliss

But her unexpected look is all just for a film role, as she was promoting her upcoming movie.

She wrote: "Get ready Sonia is back! So excited that The Hitman’s Wife‘s Bodyguard is coming out in theaters on June 16th. We don’t have to wait ‘til August anymore!"

Her fans went wild, asking if there was a trailer and writing: "I'm so excited. Can't wait to see you kicking butts," and telling her how in shape she looks."

Salma's new look is for her upcoming movie

The sequel to the comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard E. Grant, who all appeared in the first film.

Antonio Banderas will also star in the much-hyped movie which originally had an August release date.

It's not the first time Salma has sported some ink. She showcased two huge tattoos on her chest for her most recent film, Bliss.

But in real life, the star opts for a more natural look. Salma recently wowed her followers with a makeup-free selfie and also showed off her soft, natural, curly hair.

Salma favours a natural look

Salma - who only dyes her hair for work - also showed off some of her natural white hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared a photo and captioned it: "Proud of my white hair."

The actress previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times, admitting she prefers to keep it natural when she can.

The 54-year-old said: "It's my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don't dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it.

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

