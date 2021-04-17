Salma Hayek is unrecognisable after unexpected makeover The Mexican-born actress turned heads with her look

Salma Hayek left fans doing a double-take after a makeover you have to see to believe.

The Bliss actress took a break from bikini selfies and red carpet glamour to post an Instagram photo like no other.

In the picture, Salma was sitting in a makeup chair having her hair teased into an enormous up-do. But it wasn’t only her oversized tresses which turned heads, it was her eyewear too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek does celebratory tequila shots

Salma was undergoing a futuristic-looking beauty procedure which meant her glasses were omitting a red LED glow.

She explained the process in the caption when she wrote: "Trying new technology before a photoshoot for the circles under the eyes. @miguelmartinperezldn @drdennisgross #spectraliteeyecarepro."

Her fans loved her post and wrote: "This is amazing," and, "you always look so beautiful," with a third adding, "this made my day".

Salma was wearing Spectralite Eye Care Pro glasses £175

The goggles are meant to reduce underage bags and firm up skin and if Salma's complexion is anything to go by, they work.

Salma's glow is also down to her healthy lifestyle, but despite her youthful good looks she admits there are times she looks in the mirror and isn't full of confidence.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma credits a healthy lifestyle for her youthful appearance

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Her personal relationships also help keep her looking and feeling her best. She's been happily married to her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, since 2009, and they are proud parents to their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina.

