Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie excited to welcome new puppy The TV star is the proud owner of pet dog Angus

Lorraine Kelly makes no secret about how special her pet dog Angus is to her, and how her beloved pooch has helped her massively in lockdown. So how will Angus fare now that Lorraine's daughter Rosie and Rosie's partner James are welcoming a new pup into the family home? Read on for the TV star's exclusive HELLO! column...

Like everyone lucky enough to have a dog in their family, my border terrier Angus has helped me enormously through this pandemic. It's not just the unconditional love and the excited welcome when I get home from work, but also the chance to take him out for long walks in the fresh air for some much-needed exercise and a chance to de-stress.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly praises pet dog Angus for helping her through lockdown

Angus is obviously a massive part of our lives, and he's very lucky indeed to receive so many lovely gifts from viewers and guests on the show.

Just this week, lovely Wes Nelson, formerly of Love Island and now carving out a successful career as a singer-songwriter, came on to talk about his new career and gave me a surprise pressie for Angus.

I really like Wes, who has real talent, and bravely turned down a lucrative contract with Simon Cowell after appearing on the celebrity version of X Factor, because he wanted the freedom to control his own career.

Lorraine Kelly's adorable pet dog Angus

Wes is also a chap who also likes a bit of bling, and he sent Angus the most fabulous glitzy collar chain with his initials. Angus was most impressed and looked very cool, and he will actually need a lot more attention in the next few weeks because we have a new arrival on the scene.

My daughter Rosie and her partner James are welcoming RUBY the puppy, an adorable little wire-haired sausage dog. They've already been to visit her in Yorkshire and she is as cute as a button. I really hope that Ruby and Angus become good friends and have lots of fun together, but just like when a new baby arrives, we have to be careful his nose isn't out of joint.

My friend and Tails.com vet Sean McCormack is going to give us some invaluable advice about that all-important first meeting between the two of them. I will keep you all posted!

