We all need things that will give us a bit of a mood boost right now. Books and TV are great, but if you're looking for something that will keep you entertained on your daily walk, or while you make your tenth banana bread, then podcasts are a wonderful solution.

It can often feel like every man and his dog has a podcast out, and while it's true that there is a wealth of choice out there, knowing a few good gems to pick out from the pile is the best place to start.

Look below for our round-up of some of the best podcasts to add to your 'subscribe' list. Happy listening...

Archewell Audio

Yes, that's right. Harry and Meghan have launched their very own podcast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were releasing Archewell Audio to highlight diverse perspectives and voices.

WATCH: Archie makes surprise appearance on Harry and Meghan's podcast

Meghan said of their new project: "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories. And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time remind you in some way of a story about yourself." The first episode of their podcast is a holiday special and available on Spotify.

The My Little Coco Podcast

After making her mark on the beauty world with her successful My Little Coco collection, Rochelle Humes has launched her own podcast. Parents, you aren't going to want to miss this! Each episode sees Rochelle chat to famous faces, experts and friends about their parenting journeys – what they have learnt so far, and what they are still figuring out along the way. Honest talk on topics that will strike a chord with many parents, from instilling drive into children with Joe Wicks to the stigmas around caesareans with Kate Ferdinand; as well as getting an insight into the dynamics of a big family with Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch.

The My Little Coco Podcast also offers a treat for listeners and subscribers whilst on-air - a 15% off code to use online at Boots during the podcast (excluding 26th – 29th November) when you enter MYLITTLECOCO15 at the checkout - excluding first milks and premium nursery.

Rochelle Humes' new podcast is a must-listen for parents with advice and honest chats with the star's famous friends

Dissect

Love music? Think you know Beyoncé's Lemonade in and out? Think again. Dissect takes your favourite tracks and albums and, well, dissects them, revealing cool trivia and little-known facts about the artist's inspiration and writing process to create the songs you know and love. There's six seasons to devour looking at the work of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Kanye West. Where to begin?

Dissect takes a deep dive into the work on Beyonce, Kanye and more

The Adam Buxton Podcast

This is one of those podcasts where you might catch yourself laughing along out loud! Comedian and writer Adam Buxton hosts this hugely popular show (it's often in the top 10 on the podcast charts) featuring interviews from fellow comedians like Joe Lycett, friends such as Louis Theroux and A-List stars like Paul McCartney. Adam's jingle for the podcast intro is enough to get you hooked.

Adam Buxton's podcast will leave you in stitches

Woman's Hour

We don't really need to tell you about the powerful voice of Woman's Hour, given it's been on the air for 75 years, but if you've not listened before then now's a great time. The show airs live on Radio Four, but is available to listen to in podcast format on the BBC Sounds app.

Emma Barnett now presents Woman's Hour

Former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett has just joined as the brand new host and her first episode includes a message from Her Majesty The Queen to mark the show's 75-year anniversary. If that's not a recommendation then we don't know what is...

The Calmer You Podcast

It's been a difficult time these past few months and now more than ever finding ways to calm the mind and combat anxiety is a really important. That's where The Calmer You podcast comes in. Writer and hypnotherapist Chloe Brotheridge gives her top tips for keeping your mind in check. Along with other wellness experts and celebrity interviewees, the episodes give plenty of solace in what can feel like a non-stop and noisy world.

Grounded With Louis Theroux

We can't believe it's taken Louis Theroux this long to have his own podcast! But last year he finally graced us with Grounded in which he does what he does best: ask great questions. The new series started last month and has already impressed with guests such as Michaela Coel, Sia and Frankie Boyle.

Louis' new podcast has recently released a new series

10/10 (Would Recommend)

Overwhelmed with the endless choice of TV shows? Love listening to hilarious chat about a show you've just watched and loved? Then 10/10 Would Recommend from Netflix is the one for you.

Hosts Tolani Shoneye and Gena-mour Barrett interview a whole host of big stars from The Crown's Erin Doherty (who plays Princess Anne) to Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, who talks about his latest release Death to 2020. Give it a listen!

Hear about great shows like The Crown on Netflix's 10/10 Would Recommend podcast

The Rewatchables

Love film? So do we! And if like us, you find yourself going back to the same classics that continue to make you laugh, cry or jump, The Rewatchables podcast is for you. Each week they discuss a popular film and what made it so great. From oldies but goodies like Wall Street and The Exorcist to modern comedies like Bridesmaids, it'll make you want to watch them all over again!

The Girls Bathroom

This chart topping Podcast is the perfect lockdown antidote as best friends Sophia and Cinzia find themselves both single during the pandemic.

Each Wednesday, the two become agony aunts to answer fans dilemmas and problems with their honest and sound approach to life and love. The podcast has been a huge hit so far and has racked up an impressive 7.5 million listeners!

The Girls Bathroom is available to listen now

Dangerous Dinners

This month sees the arrival of a brand new podcast, Dangerous Dinners. DJ Tom Green hosts this show with a twist – Tom and his guest spin a roulette wheel and whichever the roulette arrows lands on decides the takeaway they order. Upcoming guests include Ella Eyre, Proudlock and Tom Walker. Arriving 11 February.

Dangerous Dinners arrives on 11 February

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

George the Poet is a spoken-word writer and speaker who turned his hand to podcasting in 2018. The performance artist and former rapper dissects a number of important social issues like inner-city living to his own personal journeys, through the form of speaking, poetry and music. Here's hoping for more episodes!

George The Poet's podcast has won a number of awards

Off Menu

We could all use a laugh right now. Stand-up comics Ed Gamble and James Acaster certainly provide this in abundance with their award-wining popular podcast with a foodie twist. Each episode includes a celebrity guest (previous celebs include Claudia Winkleman and Joel Dommett) as they're invited to choose a starter, main and dessert in their 'magical restaurant'.

Serial

Serial is often thought of as 'the' podcast of podcasts. Each season unfolds one true story over the course of a number of episodes with plenty of twists and turns. It's been running since 2014 so there's plenty of juicy content to get stuck into.

