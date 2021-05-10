Emma Willis shares rare photo of her children with husband Matt on his 38th birthday Happy belated birthday, Matt!

Emma Willis gave her followers a sweet glimpse into life at home as her family marked husband Matt's 38th birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a precious photo of their three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, five, being "entertained" by their father on his birthday, the TV presenter gushed: "Gift giving…"

READ: Emma Willis joins good cause after witnessing the effects breast cancer has on loved ones

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children

Later on in the day, Emma treated Matt to a wonderful night at the movies. The couple were joined by close friends Tom and Giovanna Fletcher at a drive-in cinema, where they watched iconic movie, Grease.

MORE: Emma Willis captures gorgeous moment with her three children - see photo

SEE: Emma Willis shares extremely rare snap of lookalike sisters

"Grease lightenin' happy birthday babe, " said the Voice UK host. She then posted a heartwarming selfie of the lovebirds wearing matching shower caps.

"Happy birthday to my one and only... @mattjwillis," wrote Emma. "Couples that shower cap together, stay together. To infinity and beyond babe, I love you..."

Emma uploaded this sweet snap on Matt's 38th birthday

Emma, 45, and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break. Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird".

"He stopped talking to me for about a day," she shared. "I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'

The couple enjoyed a night at a drive-in cinema

"Anyway, we walked up to the Rialto Bridge and he pulled this box out of his pocket," she continued. "He went to get down [on one knee] and I just looked at him in the eye and went, 'Don't you dare!'"

Keith appeared stunned by Emma's brutal response, but Emma quickly explained: "It's because it's full of tourists. I felt a little bit silly!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.