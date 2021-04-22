Emma Willis joins good cause after witnessing the effects breast cancer has on loved ones The presenter will embark on a 100km charity trek

Emma Willis has teamed up with close friend Giovanna Fletcher for a 100km trek through the Highlands.

The two stars will walk in September for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, in a bid to raise awareness after witnessing the devastating effects breast cancer has had on their loved ones.

WATCH: Emma Willis and Giovanna Fletcher team up for good cause

"I've witnessed the effects that breast cancer has, not only on the person who is diagnosed but on their surrounding family and loved ones, through the eyes of three of my closest friends, whose mums have all suffered from the disease," Emma told the Mirror.

"So I've seen it and how it affected them. So, I mean, it's something that I'm always more than willing to do. I'll do anything I can to help in any way."

Both Emma and Giovanna will be joined by other celebrity friends and 100 CoppaFeel! supporters this September to trek for five days across some of the toughest sections of the Rob Rob Way, which runs from Drymen in Stirling to Pitlochry in Perth and Kinross.

The stars will walk in September for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

They will also climb Ben Lawers, which at 3,982ft is the highest mountain in the southern Highlands, and complete the equivalent of 2.5 marathons along the way.

Of the campaign, Emma said: "I cannot wait to join my brilliant friend Gi in Scotland later this year, trekking along the gorgeous Highlands with a bunch of amazing other people to raise money for CoppeFeel!.

"I'm going to be taking a load of tips from Gi who has told me all about how wonderful the past treks have been, let's hope the weather holds out for us..!"

They will be joined by other celebrity friends and 100 CoppaFeel! supporters

Giovanna added: "I absolutely love an adventure, and since coming back from the Castle, I have been searching for my next one. I am so proud to be a patron for CoppaFeel! and their trek ambassador.

"After completing such special and life changing treks in the Omani desert and across the Himalayas in the past, I can’t wait to do it all again in Scotland this September!"

This September, Giovanna Fletcher and Emma Willis are taking part in CoppaFeel!’s next trek in the Scottish Highlands to raise awareness for breast cancer. To apply to join them, please visit coppafeel.org/come-fly-with-gi-2021-scottish-highlands

