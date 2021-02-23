Emma Willis has taken a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the moment she co-presented the 2017 BRIT Awards alongside Dermot O'Leary.

On the four-year anniversary of the exciting career highlight on Monday, the TV presenter shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos - including one featuring both her sisters, Sharon and Rebecca Griffiths.

MORE: Emma Willis professes love for husband Matt in hilarious selfie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis unveil major home change

"Post-show with my sisters," she simply wrote. Alongside another image, Emma touched upon her nerves from that night.

MORE: Emma Willis shares incredible homeschool meal prep with fans during lockdown

SEE: Emma Willis shares sweet glimpse into night in with husband Matt

"4 years ago, this very night... the long and nerve-wracking walk to hosting The Brit awards, alongside the best in the biz @dermotoleary," she said. "Proper pinch myself moment, and huge tick on the old work wish list."

In response, Dermot wrote: "The walk of doom! We were so nervous. Great flying with you xx." The night was clearly a momentous moment, with Emma being able to share the fun with her family.

Emma with her sisters at the 2017 BRIT Awards

Meanwhile, like the rest of the country, Emma and her husband Matt have spent the last couple of months in the midst of homeschooling. Speaking to Fabulous magazine this week, the mum-of-three admitted this lockdown has been the hardest.

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

"Some things are better, some things are worse," she said. "The snow was a good thing when everything felt brilliant, the kids were happy and we went in the garden, rolled around in the snow and for a few hours we were able to forget.

"But the early, dark nights have made it harder. And I think the kids are finding it much tougher this time, it's almost a year that they've not been in school. My daughter [Isabelle] said the other day: 'I never thought I’d say that I wish I was at school.' You can really see it affecting them now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.