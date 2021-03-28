Emma Willis and husband Matt share some big news with fans The couple have been married since 2008

Emma Willis has taken to Instagram with an inspiring update for her fans.

The Voice UK star and her husband Matt have revealed that they have signed up to become vaccination volunteers, with Emma sharing a snapshot of the couple wearing face masks and dressed in matching green St John's Ambulance T-shirts.

She told her followers: "Today @mattjwillis and I spent the day finishing our training with @stjohn_ambulance to become part of their vaccination volunteer programme. Thank you so much to the whole team who guided and taught us and for making it informative AND fun! What a brilliant bunch of good eggs. Bring on the first shift!!"

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment with Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Bunton and Marvin and Rochelle Humes among those showing their support. "What an amazing thing to do!" one follower told the star, with a second writing: "Well done! Brilliant to be making such a difference x."

Emma and Matt have become vaccination volunteers

Matt, 37, also celebrated the news on his Instagram account, uploading a similar photo and writing: "We did it... coming to a vaccination centre near you... thanks so much @stjohn_ambulance for all your incredible help and training.. it has been so challenging and rewarding already and we have only just begun... cannot wait for the first shift!"

Emma and Matt were married in July 2008 after three years of dating and together share three children: Isabella, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie.

The couple share three children together

The proud mum recently spoke about the importance of allowing children to express themselves after sharing a snapshot showing Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting long hair.

"You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes," the 45-year-old told The Sun.

Emma has spoken of the importance of allowing children to express themselves

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

Emma added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

