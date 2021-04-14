Emma Willis's husband, Matt Willis, has revealed that he joined the Church of Scientology during his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

The Busted musician admitted to the Sun that he was "fully invested" in the movement and had attended the church everyday – until, he said, they tried to separate him from his wife.

MORE: Emma Willis gets a major Easter makeover from daughter Trixie – fans react

"What I was taking from it was that your environment, your friends and the people you're closest to are the problem," Matt, 37, said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis unveil major home change

"They were like, 'There's someone in your life who's actually draining you, who's a negative force, and it's normally the person closest to you.' And it's like, 'I think they're trying to split my marriage up now'."

The star said that the realisation prompted him to leave and never go back.

READ: Emma Willis and husband Matt share some big news with fans

MORE: Emma Willis stars with her children in incredibly rare family video

Emma, 45, and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages.

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

The couple are also proud parents to three children – Isabella, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie.

Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

MORE: Emma Willis' daily diet revealed: what the presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break.

The couple share three children together

Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird". "He stopped talking to me for about a day,” she shared. "I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'

MORE: Emma Willis designed much of family home herself - and it's stunning

"Anyway, we walked up to the Rialto Bridge and he pulled this box out of his pocket," she continued. "He went to get down [on one knee] and I just looked at him in the eye and went, 'Don't you dare!'"

Keith appeared stunned by Emma's brutal response, but Emma quickly explained: "It's because it's full of tourists. I felt a little bit silly!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.