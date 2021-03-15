Emma Willis captures gorgeous moment with her three children - see photo The Voice UK presenter is a doting mum-of-three

Emma Willis tends to keep her family life private, but on Mother's Day, the doting mum melted hearts when she shared the most precious photo of her three children.

The snap saw Emma cuddling up to all three kids whilst planting a kiss on her son Ace's forehead. "No place I'd rather be... [heart emojis]," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Emma Willis shares extremely rare snap of lookalike sisters

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis' kids play their part during funny Valentine's dinner

Emma and her husband Matt Willis are doting parents to Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four. The couple keep their children's faces hidden on social media, but occasionally share some lovely pictures from their family home.

MORE: Emma Willis professes love for husband Matt in hilarious selfie

SEE: Peter Andre's wife Emily melts hearts by kissing daughter Amelia in adorable snap

Fans of the star rushed to post comments underneath the latest post, with one writing: "Gorgeous moment captured." Another said: "Wow such a beautiful photo of you all." A third post read: "Beautiful little pic of you all Emma."

Emma, 44, also paid tribute to her own mother by sharing a never-before-seen image of the two. "You're simply the best, better than all the rest... happy Mother's Day momma bear," she wrote.

Emma posted this sweet snap with her kids

The heartwarming posts come shortly after both she and Matt were applauded for sharing a photo of their son Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting longer hair.

Speaking with The Sun, the presenter insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style. "I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained. "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.