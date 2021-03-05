Emma Willis insists she won't stop son Ace from 'experimenting' with his 'individual' dress sense The Voice UK host shares three children with Matt Willis

Emma Willis has spoken out on the importance of allowing children to "experiment" and "express themselves" with their choice of clothes and hair.

It comes after both she and husband Matt Willis were applauded after sharing a photo of their nine-year-old son Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting longer hair.

Speaking with The Sun, the 44-year-old insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style. "I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained.

"You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

Emma often shares pictures of her children on social media - but keeps their identities private

Emma and Matt are also doting parents to Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four. The couple keep their children's faces hidden on social media, but often share some lovely pictures of their family time.

Last month, despite the positive outpour, the mum-of-three admitted that she was surprised to receive some comments saying that a boy shouldn't wear pink.

She told Fabulous Magazine: "Say what you want about me, I'm big enough to take it on the chin. But when you get comments like that regarding your children, it just makes the Hulk want to come out and scream at the world.

"I'm so protective of my kids and this was just a young boy expressing himself the way he wants to. I thought: 'Did you not watch '80s dance movies? All the boys wore crop tops and it was cool!'"

