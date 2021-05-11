Sad news for Adele as estranged father Mark Evans dies aged 57

Adele is mourning the death of her estranged father after he passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 57.

The superstar and her father's relationship had been strained since 2011, when Mark Evans, who had walked out on her and her mother Penny Adkins when she was three years old, gave an interview in which he said the 33-year-old struggled to find love because she had "abandonment issues".

Mark also revealed his alcohol problems, admitting to drinking "two littles of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day".

Several years later, Mark gave several other interviews in which he claimed he wanted "my daughter back".

News of her father's death comes just a week after the mother-of-one celebrated her 33rd birthday.

To mark the special day, the star shared several personal pictures of herself on her Instagram, with the images baring the caption: "Thirty FREE" – a reported nod to her new single life following her divorce from Simon Konecki, who she split from two years ago.

The couple have a son together, Angelo, aged eight.

Since her split, Adele has overhauled her lifestyle and has lost over seven stone. The singer is said to have used the Sirtfood Diet – best known for actively encouraging those following it to still enjoy red wine and chocolate.

Also referred to as the 5:2 diet, the Sirtfood diet is based on scientific research on sirtuins (SIRTs), a group of seven proteins found in the body that has been shown to regulate a variety of functions, such as our metabolism, inflammation and lifespan.

The Sirtfood Diet plan focuses on upping your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include apples, citrus fruits, red wine, buckwheat, walnuts, dark chocolate, medjool dates, parsley, capers, blueberries, green tea, soy, strawberries, turmeric, olive oil, red onion, rocket and kale.