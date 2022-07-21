11 of the best rash swimsuits to channel Adele this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After spotting Adele wearing a brightly printed long-sleeved swimsuit in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday last summer, it's fair to say we needed one immediately, and we've been wearing them long into 2022.

Long-sleeved swimsuits are a trend-forward take on rash guards, which originated in Australia in the 70s. Also known as rash vests or 'rashies', they were first designed to be worn by surfers but are now a popular alternative to a bikini if you want to show a little less skin on the beach or by the pool. Many feature Ultraviolet Protection which is ideal if you tend to burn easily in the sun, plus they'll keep you warmer when the temperature drops.

Adele wore hers with black sunglasses, gold hoops and a huge smile last summer

A staycation staple last summer, they're still going strong for summer 2022, so we've found all of the best rash vests and long-sleeved swimsuits available to buy online now.

Ehukai rash guard, £228, Free People

Free People's Ehukai rash guard not only looks amazing, it's ideal if you actually want to do some water sports. It's fully lined and features a zip back.

Tilos short sleeve rash vest, £55, Boden

With its high neckline and striped cuffs, this popular rash vest from Boden is sporty and stylish. It comes in two different colourways with matching shorts available.

Tidal xtra life long sleeve swimsuit, £110, Sweaty Betty

For a print to rival Adele's, go for this rash swimsuit from Sweaty Betty. Super durable and chlorine-resistant with five-star reviews, it's perfect if you're considering an outdoor swim in the British weather.

Palomar crop top rashguard, £78, Free People

Available in 17 different prints, all with matching high-waisted bikini briefs, you're spoilt for choice with Free People's Polmar rash guard. It's made from a textured, sustainably-sourced fabric.

Long-sleeve zip-back paddle suit, £118, Lululemon

You can't go wrong with a sleek black suit and Lululemon has created just that. It's totally opaque and offers optimum support and sun protection.

Abysse patterned long-sleeved swimsuit, £82, Farfetch

With its psychedelic yellow print, you'll be the envy of the whole beach in this long sleeved swimsuit from Farfetch.

Peony + NET SUSTAIN gingham stretch-ECONYL rash guard, £158, Net-A-Porter

Part of Net-A-Porter's sustainable edit, this Peony rash guard is made from a nylon regenerated from waste (including fabric scraps and fishing nets) that would otherwise end up in landfill or the ocean. We love the summery gingham print and ruched detail.

Printed rash vest, £28, Marks & Spencer

This bargain rash vest from M&S is made from Chlorine-resistant fabric and has plenty of stretch.

Capri zip long sleeve swimsuit, £80, Boden

Boden's colour block swimsuit features long-sleeves and removable padding, for one of the most flattering, sleek pieces we've found this season.

Loveshackfancy x Hurley moderate surf suit, £162, Revolve

Loveshackfancy has collaborated with Hurley to create this amazing long sleeve swimsuit with cut-out detail to see you through summer. Wear it with big beachy hair.

Nieuwland 2e Yulex® long sleeve swimsuit, £125, Finisterre

Modelled by British champion, Lucy Campbell, it should be no surprise this swimsuit is the one to go for if you're getting down to some serious surfing. It's been designed for maximum movement and comfort in the water.

