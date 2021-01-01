Adele stuns fans in skinny jeans in rare photo of her swapping green juice for beer The Hello songstress looked incredible in skinny jeans and nude high heels with pals

Adele fans were stunned over the New Year when they caught a glimpse of the star in a rare photo of her enjoying a pint in London in skinny jeans and high heels.

The photo, which was shared by her dear friend Laura Dockrill, shows Adele sitting on a curb with a mask on and holding out a pint as if cheersing towards the camera.

The sweet snap Laura uploaded was part of a 2020 look back on her Instagram stories, and she captioned it "Making our own fun".

In the shot, Adele's long blonde locks are flowing, she's sporting skinny capri jeans and nude heels alongside other friends.

The snap appears to be a throwback to a warmer part of the year. It was a rare glimpse into the songstresses year, as she has been lying low with nowhere to go like many of us.

Adele looked amazing in high heels and skinny jeans with her pals on a London street

The last time fans were treated to seeing the star was her appearance on Saturday Night Live all the way back in October.

During a sketch, she hilariously referenced her albums as she said: "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life - first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25."

She joked that she would be appearing on Love Island to find The One.

"I have a really good feeling about Ben. It's only night one, but I can already tell he's going to be the next love of my life." When Adele was eliminated from the competition, she joked: "Thank you everyone, catch me next week on Love Island!"

Adele has been on a weight loss journey this year

The singer hosted the famous US comedy show, and performed in a skit show of The Bachelor, which saw her trying to win the bachelor's heart by singing her biggest hits to steal him from the other contestants.

Adele divorced her husband, Simon Konecki, back in 2019, five months after she confirmed that they had parted ways following three years of marriage. The pair share one son, eight-year-old Angelo.

Confirming the couple’s split in April of 2019, Adele’s representative said they remained "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

