Adele poses in swimsuit in sensational new birthday photos

Adele wowed her fans on Wednesday when she shared some new photos to Instagram.

Taking to the social media site in honour of her 33rd birthday, the glamorous star shared three new pictures.

The first was a black-and-white shot which showed her with her wavy hair hanging loose to one shoulder as she looked to one side with a wry smile.

In the second, the singer held both her arms in the air as she enjoyed an outdoors swim in a long-sleeved Pucci-style swimsuit and sunglasses.

The third photo showed Adele spinning around at the bottom of the stairs, her hair twirling along with her pretty tie-dyed dress.

The star captioned the behind-the-scenes snaps simply: "Thirty Free."

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the pictures and rushed to compliment Adele.

One wrote: "LOVE UUUU," while others added: "Wow" and: "Queen".

Many of the hitmaker's followers posted hearts emojis in response.

Adele shared a new photo of herself swimming

Earlier in the day, the star's friends had posted photos of her on social media in honour of her special day.

Her makeup artist was among the many who paid tribute to the superstar, sharing a series of throwback snaps – including photos from the start of her career.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUSTY @adele," he wrote. "How did we think Blackberry pics were OK ?!?! Make Up, Memories and Magic Moments!!"

Author Laura Dockrill, meanwhile, surprised fans with an unexpected image of Adele dressed up as George Michael, while Laura stood behind in a Beetlejuice costume.

The star celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday

"Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," she wrote. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much happy birthday."

Fans were quick to react, with one saying: "That is some STRONG fancy dress work!" Another remarked: "we love you both!"

A third post read: "You two are BFF goals!"

