Adele sends fans wild over rare post and beg her to answer crucial question - photos The Hello singer shared gorgeous snaps to commemorate her anniversary

Adele sent fans wild when she shared a rare snap to her Instagram and it left them all begging her to answer their crucial question - when is her next album!

The powerful songstress posted a throwback snap of her iconic album 21 which has hit its 10 year anniversary.

Adele captioned the series of commemorative snaps with "Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x".

In the beautiful black and white series, she shared some of her iconic looks from the album artwork. Fans were quick to comment with the same question posed in various ways, such as: "Girl where’s the album" and "Okay but we are bleeding for a new album".

Her fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer!

It was revealed this month that her new album is very much on the horizon five years after 2015's 25.

While the music is strictly under wraps, the singer's good friend Alan Carr has been lucky enough to have a listen, and he has some thoughts!

Chatting to Michelle Visage for Grazia, the funnyman was full of praise for the new music, saying: "I’ve heard some tracks on it. Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing."

He continued: "I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend.' It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound [like] Adele,' and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, 'Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele.'"

Adele is a massive Beyonce fan - here sporting the same designer as Beyonce in Black is King

It has been reported that Adele has collaborated with Beyonce for the album, as she is a huge fan.

She previously joked: "Anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyoncé."