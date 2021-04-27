We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele has been keeping a low profile over the last few months, but she made an eye-catching return over the weekend in the most spectacular feather-trimmed snakeskin print coat.

The singer was spotted letting her hair down at Best Supporting Actor winner, Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sipping on cocktails made by the Curly Bartender, Adele partied into the early hours of the morning with her pals at a private residence.

WATCH: Adele wears beautiful off-shoulder outfit for SNL monologue

Highlighting her seven stone weight loss, Adele looked sensational in Lapointe's bright yellow, double-breasted coat – which featured feathery plumes on the sleeves – which she teamed with a low scoop black top.

Adele added the brand's matching satin trousers, which have a high waist, pleat detailing and straight leg and earrings from Shaune Leane jewellery.

Sharing a video of Adele singing along to I'm Real by Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule on Instagram, the luxury drinks company wrote: "For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here’s a little clip of when we went from the Oscar’s after party to the After after party.

"@adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you!"

Adele wowed in a feather-trim coat

Whilst we think Adele has always looked incredible, the singer is said to have overhauled her lifestyle thanks to the Sirtfood Diet – best known for actively encouraging those following it to still enjoy red wine and chocolate.

Also referred to as the 5:2 diet, the Sirtfood diet is based on scientific research on sirtuins (SIRTs), a group of seven proteins found in the body that has been shown to regulate a variety of functions, such as our metabolism, inflammation and lifespan.

Lapointe Coat, £3,210, Lapointe Trousers, £1,444, Farfetch

The Sirtfood Diet plan focuses on upping your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include apples, citrus fruits, red wine, buckwheat, walnuts, dark chocolate, medjool dates, parsley, capers, blueberries, green tea, soy, strawberries, turmeric, olive oil, red onion, rocket and kale.

