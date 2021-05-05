Adele is unrecognisable in never-before-seen transformation photos on 33rd birthday

Adele was inundated with heartwarming messages as she marked her 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

Her makeup artist was among the many who paid tribute to the British superstar, sharing a series of never-before-seen throwback snaps – including photos from the start of her career.

WATCH: Adele impresses with her American accent

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUSTY @adele," he wrote. "How did we think Blackberry pics were OK ?!?! Make Up, Memories and Magic Moments!!"

But it was author Laura Dockrill, who had surprised fans when she shared an image of Adele dressed up as George Michael, while Laura stood behind in a Beetlejuice costume.

"Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," she wrote. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much happy birthday."

Laura Dockrill shared this throwback snap of Adele as George Michael

Fans were quick to react, with one saying: "That is some STRONG fancy dress work!" Another remarked: "we love you both!" A third post read: "You two are BFF goals!"

The last time fans were treated to seeing the star was her appearance on Saturday Night Live all the way back in October. During a sketch, she hilariously referenced her albums as she said: "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life - first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25."

The singer turned 33 on Wednesday

She joked that she would be appearing on Love Island to find The One. "I have a really good feeling about Ben. It's only night one, but I can already tell he's going to be the next love of my life."

When Adele was eliminated from the imaginary competition, the singer teased: "Thank you everyone, catch me next week on Love Island!" The singer hosted the famous US comedy show and performed in a skit show of The Bachelor, which saw her trying to win the bachelor's heart by singing her biggest hits to steal him from the other contestants.

