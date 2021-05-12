Steph McGovern was in her element on Tuesday night. The Packed Lunch star headed out in London to attend the Brit Awards – and admitted it was "amazing" to be surrounded by so many people again.

The 38-year-old shared a video from inside the O2 and joked about her "finger point dancing" as she bopped along to the music.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern makes surprise appearance at 2021 Brits

She wrote: "Well it's amazing to be at The Brits. So surreal to be in a room with thousands of people watching live music," along with love heart eyes.

Her fans were quick to react to the post. "On a school night?!" one joked, with a second writing, "Not at all jealous…. (jealousbeyondbelief)." A third quipped, "I see you are keeping it gangsta!"

Steph became a first-time mum in November 2019

It's unclear who Steph attended the awards ceremony with – possibly her longterm partner, with whom she shares a little girl.

The couple live together in Yorkshire and welcomed their first child in November 2019, but very little else is known about Steph's girlfriend or daughter.

In a recent interview on Suzi Ruffell's podcast, Steph revealed that her family life is so private, people sometimes assume her partner is a man.

The star keeps her home life out of the spotlight

"I've never officially come out," she explained, adding that she has dated both men and women. "I didn't do this big thing of 'I am gay' like my mate Reg did... I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it."

Asked why she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, Steph shared: "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life. It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can."

The star continued: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

