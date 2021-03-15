Steph McGovern has surprised her fans by sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps with her mum to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day Mam," she captioned the post. "From collecting twigs in the woods in Middlesbrough to going to Boro football matches together to tasting a bit of the high life at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Garden Party... We've had some cracking times over the 38 years we've been hanging out together. #mothersday."

The adorable photos, which included some from Steph's childhood, sparked a huge reaction from fans – with many commenting on the similarities between mother-and-daughter.

"Double of your mam our Steph," remarked one, while another stated: "Aww you look like your lovely mum." A third person said: "You have your Mum's smile. Which is lovely."

Over the past year, the former BBC journalist and TV personality has been juggling life as a firstime mum with a new job - all in the midst of a pandemic.

Steph shared a series of throwback snaps with her mum

Opening up about her daughter, she told Huffington Post: "She was just totally unaware of anything, so actually her development this year, has been the thing that's kept me grounded.

"Because it's like, 'Okay we don't know what's going to happen next with the pandemic, we don't know when we're going to be out of this lockdown… oh but look, she's just been laughing!' or 'she's just pooed on the utility room floor' or whatever."

She continued: "I actually got loads of joy out of those types of things and they kept me sane. Okay, she wasn't seeing family and our friends and she still finds it a bit mad when we do see people now because she's like, 'wow, more people on this planet exist than you, and my other mum'."

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed a baby daughter in late 2019. While her partner's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive.

