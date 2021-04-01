Steph McGovern sparks sweet fan reaction with new 'family' photo You can never have enough shoes!

Steph McGovern gave her followers a sweet glimpse into her family life by sharing a heartwarming picture of her baby daughter's mini shoe collection.

The tint tot has already amassed three pairs – one colourful set of wellies, and two pairs of stylish baby trainers - too cute!

"Well, well, well... my partner and baby daughter have upped their trainer/welly game," the chat show host wrote on Instagram. "A good excuse for me to invest in a new pair I think. #lovetrainers."

Fans were quick to react to the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Baby trainers are just the cutest." Another remarked: "Awwww the little ones." A third post read: "Oh my that is sooooo cute."

Over the past year, the former BBC journalist and TV personality has been juggling life as a mum alongside a new job in the midst of a pandemic.

Opening up about her experience, Steph recently told Huffington Post: "She was just totally unaware of anything, so actually her development this year has been the thing that's kept me grounded.

The TV star shared this snap on Instagram

"Because it's like, 'Okay we don't know what's going to happen next with the pandemic, we don't know when we're going to be out of this lockdown… oh but look, she's just been laughing!' or 'she's just pooed on the utility room floor' or whatever."

She continued: "I actually got loads of joy out of those types of things and they kept me sane. Okay, she wasn't seeing family and our friends and she still finds it a bit mad when we do see people now because she's like, 'wow, more people on this planet exist than you, and my other mum'."

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed a baby daughter in late 2019. While her partner's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive.

