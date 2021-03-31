Steph McGovern shares rare look inside her home after celebrating huge milestone The past 12 months have flown by for the journalist

Steph McGovern has marked her first anniversary since launching her new Channel 4 daytime show.

Although the series was called The Steph Show when it started at her home, the programme then revamped itself into Steph's Packed Lunch a few months later when the crew returned to the studios.

Taking to her Instagram page to share some behind-the-scene snaps from her house, which she shares with her girlfriend and their baby daughter, Steph wrote: "This week last year we launched 'The Steph Show' live from my home.

"We never planned to do it from my house but when lockdown hit we had two options... postpone until we can get in a studio (but none of us knew when that would be or if it was ever going to happen) OR try and broadcast a show from my house with just me and a load of remote cameras.

"(My baby and partner trying to work from home in the room next door). We agreed to go for it one week before we launched."

One of the snaps Steph shared from inside her home

Heaping praise on her incredible team, Steph added: "Thanks to my brilliant team we did it. The gang working in weird circumstances in my garage/garden and the wonderful people dotted all over the country who were working from home.

"We made 30 episodes of live TV. 30 hours broadcasting from my house. Unbelievably we never fell off air once. It was a rollercoaster. But we did it. Amazing team work did it. #proud. Looking back, it doesn't feel real! #TheStephShow #lockdown."

Steph previously filmed from inside her house during the first lockdown. After a short stint, Steph stopped production before returning to the Channel 4 studio with a revamped version of Steph's Packed Lunch in September.

Last year, during a chat with Huffington Post, the presenter confessed she thought it would be a "struggle" to present live from her home when she suggested the idea.

During the first UK lockdown, the TV star launched her Channel 4 show

"I don't know why I ever suggested it, but I suddenly said, 'Maybe we could do it at home', not thinking it would be feasible, but then within a few days an engineer had been round and worked out that actually it was possible," she explained.

"And then a brilliant director who'd worked on Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity and everything, worked out how to rig the house and the living room so it would work. And then we just went for it."

Meanwhile, Steph recently took to Twitter to announce that her hit show has been commissioned for another series. "Am buzzing my show has been recommissioned for another series," Steph wrote. "Thanks to my brilliant team on and off the telly."

