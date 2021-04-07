Steph McGovern sparks fan reaction with surprising new look after partner's help The Steph's Packed Lunch star usually looks so stylish

Steph McGovern showed off her wild side in a new photo on social media on Wednesday – and fans were amused, to say the least!

The presenter posted a selfie to Twitter which showed her staring at the camera, wearing her glasses and with a glimpse of her blonde chin-length hair visible.

MORE: Steph McGovern shares rare look inside her home after celebrating huge milestone

Steph was also wearing a face mask which featured a vivid orange tiger design.

The self-deprecating star captioned the image: "Asked my partner to get me a nice hydrating face mask..."

The Steph's Packed Lunch host's fans were delighted by the picture, with one replying: "This is the kind of content we all need Steph," alongside a laughing emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

Others commented: "Brilliant," "That face is amazing," and: "It's Grrrrrrrrrrreat!"

SEE: Steph McGovern sparks fan reaction after sharing rare childhood photos with lookalike mum

MORE: Steph McGovern amazes fans with incredible hidden talent

Several of Steph's followers made reference to Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King, with one writing: "Tiger queen! Next Netflix hit series!"

The star shared the unexpected photo to social media

Another chimed in: "Steph Exotic," while a third added: "By any chance was she watching the Louis Theroux doc going back to the Tiger King yesterday…"

Another fan, meanwhile, focused on Steph's relationship, responding by sweetly saying: "And that right there is proof you have a keeper."

The former BBC Breakfast presenter and her partner share a daughter, who they welcomed in November 2019, but Steph has never publicly revealed her partner's name or identity, although it's previously been reported she works as a TV executive.

Steph and her partner are doting parents

Similarly, the couple have kept their daughter's name private, but Steph does occasionally give an insight into her experience of motherhood.

Recently, the 38-year-old opened up about pregnancy and childbirth during a candid appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

"The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!" she confessed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.