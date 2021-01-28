Wendy Williams opens up about the importance of tolerating her son's father The daytime talk queen has an upcoming documentary on her broken marriage

Wendy Williams opened up about her upcoming documentary that focuses on the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter - and hopes women see how important it is to tolerate your children's father.

The daytime talk show host spoke with V103’s The Morning Culture with Big Tigger to promote her upcoming documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess! out on Saturday.

Wendy, whose divorce from the father of her son was finalized this time last year, was asked what she hoped viewers would get out of her new film, and her answer was telling to say the least.

“For women, watch who you have in mind to procreate with and watch how many you procreate with," she told V103. "Watch how many babies you have. Because kids are expensive, whether you’re a celebrity or whether you’re a regular person," she explained.

She added that considering you want to mold your children to be better adults than you are, you need to be aware of how many children you have with different partners.

"The more babies’ mothers or babies’ fathers you have, the more you have to spread your time because you have to make sure your relationship with that person is at least tolerable so that the children understand.”

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter finalized their divorce in January of 2020

Wendy, who shares 20-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex, spoke about her "year from hell" earlier this week on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," she said. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years.

"And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat.

The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest." Wendy and TV producer Kevin split in 2019, the same year that Kevin welcomed a daughter with his massage therapist girlfriend, Sharina Hudson.

