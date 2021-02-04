Wendy Williams stuns in figure-hugging jumpsuit - and fans are obsessed She was dressed to impress

Wendy Williams pulled out all the stops to put her fabulous physique on display in a belted jumpsuit for her show - and fans went wild for the chic winter look.

The star wowed the audience and her Instagram fans on Wednesday when she rocked up in a black, one-piece outfit which was cinched at the waist and Wendy looked absolutely thrilled with her appearance.

The talk show host posed up a storm and was smiling from ear to ear as she asked: "Are you feelin the fit?"

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's affairs

Her followers loved her look and let Wendy know it.

"Wow, gorgeous," wrote one, while another said: "I need that jumpsuit," and several more called The Wendy Williams Show host, "beautiful'.

Wendy teamed the jumpsuit - which was covered in zippers - with white snow boots, which were also a hit with her followers.

Wendy was thrilled with the look which showcased her enviable waistline

The TV host's life is the subject of a new controversial biopic and a documentary too.

Wendy opened up about Wendy Williams: What a Mess! during an interview with V103’s The Morning Culture with Big Tigger.

Her upcoming documentary focuses on the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter and she discussed the importance of tolerating your children's father.

"For women, watch who you have in mind to procreate with and watch how many you procreate with," she told V103. "Watch how many babies you have.

Wendy loves changing up her appearance

"Because kids are expensive, whether you’re a celebrity or whether you’re a regular person," she explained before adding: "The more babies’ mothers or babies’ fathers you have, the more you have to spread your time because you have to make sure your relationship with that person is at least tolerable so that the children understand.”

Wendy, who shares 20-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex, spoke about her "year from hell" on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show recently too. She branded her ex a "serial cheat" and accused him of playing away from home while she was pregnant.

