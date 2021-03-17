Busy Philipps pole dancing in her underwear has to be seen to be believed The Dawson's Creek star has taken up a new hobby

Busy Philipps has taken up a new hobby to keep her in tip-top shape – and it's seriously impressive.

The Dawson's Creek star shared a video on Instagram of herself trying to perfect a tricky spin now that she has turned her hand to pole dancing!

And it appears working the pole doesn't come naturally to the actress, as she can be seen attempting the move several times while wearing a pair of tiny blue shorts, a strappy black crop top and some extremely high heels.

But practice makes perfect and Busy doesn't give up, as she continually turns around the pole, occasionally getting her feet caught before she perfects her landing and sensually shimmies to the floor.

Captioning her impressive new workout, she wrote: "Got to go back to my pole work today after healing my bruised ribs and I learned a new thing. It took a few tries but I got there! Thank you @yumiko.harris for being my pole guru."

Her fans were blown away by her efforts, with one commenting: "I am stunned. This is magic." A second wrote: "You are everything that makes people smile."

A third added: "Impressed in standing in those heels alone!" And a fourth wrote: "Goddess. My hero."

Busy has turned her hand to pole dancing for fitness

Busy often shares posts about her workouts and in the past has revealed how keeping active plays a key role in her ability to cope with depression and anxiety.

She previously shared a sweaty post-workout photo of herself, writing: "I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter."

The He's Just Not That Into You star also credited her exercise routine with helping her dump unhealthy habits.

Busy keeps active to help her cope with anxiety and depression

Busy added: "I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself.(And obvi I go to therapy too).

"My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that) My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life."

