Busy Philipps makes a splash with unexpected bathtub selfie The star has two children with her husband

So much for rest and relaxation! Busy Philipps gave fans a sneak peek at her nighttime ritual when she shared a flirty photo from her bathtub, only to discover she wasn't alone.

The Girls5eva star slipped into the tub with a good book and shared the photo on Instagram, but her social media followers weren't her only audience as she revealed her 12-year-old, Birdie, had appeared in the bathroom for a chat too.

MORE: Busy Philipps pole-dancing in her underwear has to be seen to be believed

Busy was reading The Wreckage of My Presence and promoted her friend's book in the lengthy caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

She wrote: "Today, my incredibly talented friend @caseyrosewilson has her FIRST BOOK OUT! #thewreckageofmypresence is hilarious and moving and inspiring and you should buy it ASAP (from an independent bookseller if you can!) because you’re gonna want to add it to your own book clubs and talk about it with your friends and it’s just a delightful book that feels like you’re chatting with your friend."

Busy revealed that the author is also a big fan of a bath so it was the perfect place for her to read it.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with playful bathtime selfie

READ: Tracee Ellis Ross sparks frenzy with bubble bath snapshot - but something is missing

Busy was enjoying her friend's book when she got a visitor

She then added: "Please swipe to see how committed I am to bath time that I sometimes have visitors like while I was taking this picture."

The second photo was of Birdie sitting in a chair with a phone and appeared to also be deep in conversation with Busy.

Her followers loved the post and found it so relatable too: "When you just want privacy. I can relate," wrote one, while a second added: "Best bath photo ever!"

Busy is a proud mum to Birdie and Cricket

The pair have an amazing relationship and a close bond. Earlier this year, Busy revealed on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, that Birdie is gay and prefers the pronouns of they and them.

Busy is also a mum to daughter, Cricket, and shares both her children with her husband, Marc Silverstein, who she married in 2007.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.