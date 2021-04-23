Rebel Wilson is full countryside glam in beautiful outdoor selfie The star is enjoying the sunny weather in the UK

The United Kingdom is enjoying some glorious weather right now, and Rebel Wilson took full advantage of the sunshine.

In an outdoor snap, the Pitch Perfect star looked countryside glam as she wore a large pair of beautiful sunglasses and rocked a black hoodie, as she took an afternoon stroll.

"Strolling through the English countryside GB after a fresh piece of lemon drizzle cake! Oh yeah," she captioned her sunny selfie.

And fans were quick to flock to the comments with their admiration for the Pooch Perfect host.

One even tried claiming Rebel, as they joked: "English Countryside + Lemon Drizzle Cake = You're ours now!!"

Another added: "You can't beat the country side and tea and cake."

The star enjoyed a country walk

Many other commenters were obsessed with Rebel's excellent shades, as one wrote: "Those shades," and a second said: "STUNNA SHADES!"

"Those shades are to die for," enthused a third, while a fourth posted: "Best sunnies ever."

The Hollywood star has been enjoying her mini-vacation in the United Kingdom and recently paid a visit to Liverpool as part of her stay.

The Cats actress posted a series of snaps from her trip, but the one that caught fans' attention saw her rocking the most perfect pair of leather leggings.

Rebel paired the leggings with an oversized hoodie and velvet pumps, and wore her hair styled up high in a ponytail.

Rebel has recently been staying in London

Rebel has been in the country to work on her first non-comedic role in a film, as she stars in The Almond and The Seahorse, alongside Janet McTeer.

The film is set to be a tear-jerker as it tells the story of two couples, where one of them suffers a traumatic brain injury, exploring how it impacts their lives together.

Filming has been so demanding that the star even took a small social media break earlier in the month, explaining to fans: "Hey, hey, hey! So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy. I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time."

