Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off endless legs with flirty display The actress took to social media to show off a new dress from her Casa Zeta Jones lifestyle brand

Catherine Zeta-Jones has proudly flashed her legs in a blue floral maxi dress with a major split.

The actress took to social media to show off a new dress from her Casa Zeta Jones lifestyle brand, and sang "spring has sprung" in the video.

Posing in front of a floor-length mirror in her "casa", the 51-year-old wore her hair down in curls and swung the skirt of the dress around, revealing that there was a thigh-high split to show off your legs.

Her collection "was designed and curated to be everything you need to transform your world into a thing of beauty" and offers a mix of ready-to-wear clothing, beauty, homeware, and even coffee.

Fans were quick to comment on the fun post, calling her "gorgeous" and sharing heart-eye emojis.

The Welsh star currently appears on Fox drama Prodigal Son, which this week was cancelled after two seasons.

Prodigal Son focuses on Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a disgraced FBI officer who has since joined the NYPD but is the son of infamous serial killer Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen).

Leading star Tom spoke publicly on the news, writing on Twitter: "What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style.

"Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING."

Lou Diamond Phillips, who played NYPD lieutenant Gil Arroyo in the crime drama, admitted he was "gutted" by the decision which he "didn't see coming".

In a tweet on Monday, the actor said: "Wow. Gutted. Didn't see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. "Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon."

Fox has yet to confirm the reason behind the show's demise but, according to Entertainment Weekly, the decision was made based on ratings.

Catherine joined the show earlier in 2021 as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD. She has yet to comment on the cancellation.

