Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snapshot The star's offspring looks so much like her

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys, is following in her mum’s footsteps in more ways than one.

The aspiring actress is as stunning as her famous mother and her latest snapshot only goes to prove it.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils glam transformation - fans react

Carys just celebrated her 18th birthday and Catherine shared a gorgeous beach photo of her offspring along with a proud message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her children's acting careers

In the black, white and turquoise-coloured image, Carys was wearing a chic swimsuit and looking out to sea. She was makeup-free and sported natural beach hair.

Catherine - who shares her daughter with her husband, Michael Douglas, wrote a sweet birthday tribute which read: "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me.

LOOK: Catherine Zeta-Jones delights fans with exciting news from inside her stylish NY home.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses with her 'bunny' Michael Douglas in sweet Easter photo

Catherine shared the stunning image of her daughter on her 18th birthday

"At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable.

"I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama."

SHOP: Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's on sale

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals the secret to staying in shape

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to Carys and her brother Dylan

Carys looks a lot like Catherine, with her long dark locks and dazzling showbiz smile.

However, she doesn’t appear to have the passion for makeup like her mother does.

Catherine recently opened up to the Independent about her cosmetic line and admitted: "I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up. I have loved it for as long as I can remember. My mother wouldn't take the bin to the curb without her face done."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.