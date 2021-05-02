Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys shares heartbreaking post following death of Anne Douglas Michael Douglas' beloved stepmother passed away shortly after her 102nd birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys has paid an emotional tribute to Anne Douglas, following her death at the age of 102.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils glam transformation - fans react

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message alongside a series of photos, including one of her as a little girl sitting on Anne's lap, and another of the family sitting around the table together in more recent years.

Carys wrote: "She was the epitome of elegance and grace. The kindest, most generous soul. Forever my role model. Rest well Oma."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her family life

Michael, meanwhile, gave an incredible insight into his close bond with Anne in his own tribute to his stepmother.

The actor wrote: "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never "wicked". She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wears surprise silk outfit to watch the Oscars

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snap

"Catherine and I and our children adored her; she will always be in our hearts. RIP Anne Douglas."

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys paid a heartfelt tribute to Anne Douglas following her death

The father-of-three posted this alongside a gorgeous black-and-white throwback image of Anne and Kirk Douglas – who passed away in 2020.

LOOK: Catherine Zeta-Jones delights fans with exciting news from inside her stylish NY home.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream home in New York

Carys' brother Dylan also paid tribute, choosing to share a sweet childhood photo of himself with Anne outside in the garden, and a black-and-white photo of Anne with Kirk – who was jumping out of a giant birthday cake.

He wrote: "Oma, I love you. I miss you. Thank you for the time and love you gave me. I know now you’re hugging Pappy and Uncle Eric."

Anne Douglas passed away aged 102

Catherine shared two black-and-white images alongside her tribute – including one of her and Anne together, and another of the entire family.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses with her 'bunny' Michael Douglas in sweet Easter photo

READ: See inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys' dreamy bedroom

She wrote: "Sleep tight Oma. Our loving matriarch Anne Douglas is now in the arms of her beloved husband Kirk. 102 formidable years old. I love you with all my heart Oma."

Michael Douglas has an incredibly close-knit family

Anne tragically passed away several days after her 102nd birthday. In a statement, released to People, the Michael said: "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never 'wicked'.

"She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father."

He added: "Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership. Catherine [Zeta-Jones] and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.