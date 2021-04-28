Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in lace in celebratory family photo with children and Michael Douglas The Chicago actress is a doting mother to children Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have the most glamorous family!

The celebrity couple wanted to wish Anne Douglas many happy returns on her birthday, and Michael shared a gorgeous never-before-seen photo of them together to mark the occasion.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils glam transformation - fans react

The photo was taken several years ago and featured the late Kirk Douglas, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside daughter Carys' bedroom

Catherine looked incredible in a black lace dress as she posed alongside Michael and their children Carys, 18, and Dylan, 20, who all stood behind Kirk and Anne, who were seated.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday Anne Douglas! We love you! Michael, Catherine, Carys and Dylan."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wears surprise silk outfit to watch the Oscars

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snap

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another wrote: "Very lovely family!" A third added: "Many happy returns Anne!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with their family

Anne was married to Kirk for 65 years until his death in February 2020, and is incredibly close to her stepson Michael.

The Hollywood actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father on the first anniversary of his death, alongside a throwback picture of the pair together.

LOOK: Catherine Zeta-Jones delights fans with exciting news from inside her stylish NY home.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream home in New York

The 76-year-old wrote: "Can't believe it's been a year since you left us. At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart! #KirkDouglas."

The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys Douglas

Kirk's son followed in his footsteps in the entertainment industry, and it sounds like it won't be long before his grandchildren do the same.

Catherine recently appeared on Today, where she revealed that her kids were most likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses with her 'bunny' Michael Douglas in sweet Easter photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in sheer sequin dress for Critics' Choice Awards

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to day, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft.

Catherine's kids are following in their famous parents' footsteps

"They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

READ: See inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys' dreamy bedroom

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.